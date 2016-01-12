I'm Obsessed: Ole Henriksen’s Truth Sugar Glow Polishing Mask

Jan 12, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Red carpet stars can name their beauty essentials at the drop of a hat, so we’re here to help you find yours. For skin that naturally radiates, try Ole Henriksen’s Truth Sugar Glow Polishing Mask. This sweetly scented elixir, which smells like a fruitful mix of orange, mandarin, and grapefruit, is made up of honey, pomegranate seeds, sugar, and natural exfoliators that quickly remove dead skin cells and reveal the smooth, blemish-free complexion. Simply leave the mask on for five to ten minutes, three to four times a week and voilà: perfect skin.

Shop it: $42; sephora.com.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is Ole Henriksen's Truth Sugar Glow Mask. So I've been using this mask, and it has worked wonders on my skin. It contains a ton of yummy ingredients. Raw sugar, pomegranate seeds, honey, orange, mandarin, and grapefruit oils. And it feels so amazing. I just dampen my hands, slather it on, let it sit for about ten minutes, and then rinse it off, and by the time I rinse it off, my skin is super smooth and soft. And it smells delicious, the orange, the mandarin, the grapefruit is a little situation, and it's a nice treat before bed. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

