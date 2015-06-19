I'm Obsessed: Nude Stix Cosmetics 

Jun 19, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Sure, your favorite red carpet–ready stars may have an army of makeup professionals waiting to touch up their faces at their disposal, but sometimes a girl simply wants to polish her look alone. So how do these women fit the essentials into those tiny, glistening clutches they so often sport? The answer, as Barfield explains, is found in Nude Stix’s cosmetic line. As the brand’s name suggests, all of its products come in stick form and are packaged into small, tin-like containers that hold a mirror, making it incredibly easy to stuff lip stick, concealer, bronzer, and other must-haves like the liner, eye shadow, and highlighter all-in-one eye pencil (below) into small spaces.

Shop it: Eye pencil, $24; beautylish.com.

Watch the video above to see which of Nude Stix’s products loves the most—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what she’s obsessed with next.

Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So my current obsession is the cosmetics line Nudestix. The idea on this line is that everything comes in a stick form. So it's super tidy, easy to throw in your bag. Everything from lipstick to concealer to bronzing sticks and they're very, very easy to use. They come in this canister that I love because it has a very nice size mirror so you can really see your entire face in the mirror. And also, every single product also comes with a pencil sharpener, so you're able to sharpen and touch up on the go. And one of the products I really love in their collection are their eye shadow pencils. This one, that I like to use, is their bronze shade. And it has the color on one side and then a smudger on the other side. And what I like to do is take the color And run it along my lower lash line, and then use a smudger just to smudge, and it gives me an instant smoky eye. [MUSIC]

