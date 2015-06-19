I'm Obsessed: Nude Stix Cosmetics 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Sure, your favorite red carpet–ready stars may have an army of makeup professionals waiting to touch up their faces at their disposal, but sometimes a girl simply wants to polish her look alone. So how do these women fit the essentials into those tiny, glistening clutches they so often sport? The answer, as Barfield explains, is found in Nude Stix’s cosmetic line. As the brand’s name suggests, all of its products come in stick form and are packaged into small, tin-like containers that hold a mirror, making it incredibly easy to stuff lip stick, concealer, bronzer, and other must-haves like the liner, eye shadow, and highlighter all-in-one eye pencil (below) into small spaces.

