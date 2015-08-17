I'm Obsessed: Nuance Salma Hayek Facial Oil 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

When a star with skin as flawless as that of Salma Hayek’s steps into the beauty world, we pay attention. That’s why we’re particularly infatuated with a gem created by the actress herself, Nuance Salma Hayek Nourish and Renew Glow Facial Oil. A part of her affordable CVS line, the results of this sleek-designed product are found in the name. It’s formula, which is filled with rosemary extracts and vitamin E, is ultra hydrating without leading to an oily finish. Hayek, you’ve got us hooked.

Courtesy

Shop it: $21.99; cvs.com.

