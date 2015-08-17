I'm Obsessed: Nuance Salma Hayek Facial Oil 

InStyle.com
Aug 17, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

When a star with skin as flawless as that of Salma Hayek’s steps into the beauty world, we pay attention. That’s why we’re particularly infatuated with a gem created by the actress herself, Nuance Salma Hayek Nourish and Renew Glow Facial Oil. A part of her affordable CVS line, the results of this sleek-designed product are found in the name. It’s formula, which is filled with rosemary extracts and vitamin E, is ultra hydrating without leading to an oily finish. Hayek, you’ve got us hooked. 

Courtesy

Shop it: $21.99; cvs.com.

Watch the video above to see what's so special about the star's creation—and visit instyle.com/videos to see what else we're obsessed with. 

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: R+Co's Bad Lands Dry Shampoo Paste

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hey guys it's Kahlana. So today's obsession is the Glow Facial Oil by Salma Hayek's beauty line Nuance. There are so many incredible things about this product. The first thing is that it's super hydrating. It's filled with great ingredients like jojoba oil, [UNKNOWN], and rosemary extracts and vitamin E. And also is super hydrating without being greasy at all. It's light weight. You can wear it alone or you can mix it with your normal moisturizer and that's what I like to do because I have dry skin. The last thing is that it's available at the drug store. It's super hard to find a face oil at the drug store and especially hard to find one that's under $30.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!