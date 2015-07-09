I'm Obsessed: Taschen's NYT 36 Hours World Book

InStyle.com
Jul 09, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

For years, The New York Times has successfully captured the essence of cities across the globe with its “36 Hours” column, where writers wax poetic about how to uncover a location’s best-kept secrets in a time crunch. Now, luxury-book publisher Taschen has pieced together an A to Z coffee table book that features all of the newspaper’s best tips on traveling to far-flung locations like Abu Dhabi and Zurich. The three volume set is not only a perfect coffee-table accessory but also comes with a digital keycard, which allows you to access any of its restaurant, adventure, or sight-seeing recommendations while you’re on-the-go.

Courtesy

Shop it: $125, taschen.com.

Watch the video above to see why Barfield loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to learn what she’s obsessed with next.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Minnie and Emma Stationery 

Show Transcript

Hi guys. It's Kahlana. So, my obsession today is inspired by the New York Times column, 36 Hours. TASCHEN has created a trio of books based on this column that are basically the encyclopedia for travel. I'm always traveling and when I'm in a city for a short period of time, I wanna know. What's the one thing I should do? This will tell me just that they have so much information, everything from pictures to restaurant recommendations. They'll tell you what to do on a specific night of the week. And obviously, these are very beautiful and perfect for a coffee table, but they might be a little bit too big to travel with. They come with a key card that gives you access to a digital copy. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!