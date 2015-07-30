I'm Obsessed: Neutrogena's Ultra Light Cleansing Oil 

InStyle.com
Jul 30, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We’re in the midst of summer, which can only mean one thing: skincare has become an extra sticky concern. The rising mercury leads to an oily, shiny look that, unfortunately, is not always the dewy glow of a Hollywood starlets. To maintain clear skin, use Neutrogena’s Ultra Light Cleansing Oil to not only remove makeup and waterproof mascara, but also extract dirt and unwanted oils. And unlike other products that lead to flaky, dry skin, this affordable multi-purpose formula also leaves a smooth, hydrated and moisturized finish. 

Courtesy

Shop it: $8.99; ulta.com.

Watch the video above to see Barfield use the beauty elixir—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what she's in love with next.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Oribe's Superfine Hairspray

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] My obsession today is Neutrogena's cleansing oil. I love cleansing oil's and often times we see them at the department store, and we never really see them at the drug store. But now Neutrogena has a great one that I am obsessed with. I think a lot of women with oily skin, when they hear cleansing oils, they get really afraid. But it's actually great because Its going to extract the dirt from your skin. And I love this one because it works really well at removing makeup. Often times when you use a makeup remover it leaves your skin feeling really dry and parched but this will leave it with actual moisture. So I am going to show you exactly how it works. I am going to take a matte lip pencil. Which tend to be kind of drying and stays put and doesn't move at all. Just put a little bit on my hand and just take two pumps of the Neutrogena oil and Just wipe it right off. And as you can see, my skin isn't dry at all. It leaves it nice and moisturized, and I'm obsessed with it. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!