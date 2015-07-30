I'm Obsessed: Neutrogena's Ultra Light Cleansing Oil 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We’re in the midst of summer, which can only mean one thing: skincare has become an extra sticky concern. The rising mercury leads to an oily, shiny look that, unfortunately, is not always the dewy glow of a Hollywood starlets. To maintain clear skin, use Neutrogena’s Ultra Light Cleansing Oil to not only remove makeup and waterproof mascara, but also extract dirt and unwanted oils. And unlike other products that lead to flaky, dry skin, this affordable multi-purpose formula also leaves a smooth, hydrated and moisturized finish.

Courtesy

Shop it: $8.99; ulta.com.

