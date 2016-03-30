I’m Obsessed: Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Moisturizer

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

You don’t have to dish out hundreds of dollars to introduce a loved-by-the-pros moisturizer into your beauty rotation. In fact, Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Moisture lotions, available at your local drug store, feature oil-free formulas that’ll hydrate your skin and prevent new, unwanted blemishes from appearing. Serrano’s favorite version contains SPF 35 for protection against harsh UV rays, but variations include those with SPF 15, as well as twists on the product that work for sensitive, oily, and normal skin.

Shop it: $11; neutrogena.com

[MUSIC] Hey guys it's Angelique. And when I was growing up I had some major skin issues. I would break out. I had blemishes all the way up through my 20s. And this was the only moisturizer i could use that would hydrate my skin without irritating it. This is Neutorogena's oil free moisturizer. It's an oldie but a goodie. It doesn't have any fragrance in it, it doesn't have alcohol, it's non [UNKNOWN] hypoallergenic. I could go on and on about all the reasons it's great for you, but you just have to try it. It's super-lightweight, it's going to feel Feel refreshing and this one has SPF 35 in it so it's great for everyday use, too. I have been obsessed and continue to be. [MUSIC]

