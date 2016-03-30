I’m Obsessed: Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Moisturizer

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

You don’t have to dish out hundreds of dollars to introduce a loved-by-the-pros moisturizer into your beauty rotation. In fact, Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Moisture lotions, available at your local drug store, feature oil-free formulas that’ll hydrate your skin and prevent new, unwanted blemishes from appearing. Serrano’s favorite version contains SPF 35 for protection against harsh UV rays, but variations include those with SPF 15, as well as twists on the product that work for sensitive, oily, and normal skin.

Courtesy

Shop it: $11; neutrogena.com

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Neutrogena's Ultra Light Cleansing Oil

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.