I'm Obsessed: Nerium’s Firming Body Contour Cream

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

There’s no denying that Sofia Vergara looked stunning for her Palm Beach wedding to Magic Mike hunk Joe Manganiello. And while the beauty definitely worked hard for her toned physique, she also whipped her arms into shape using Nerium’s Firming Body Contour Cream. So what exactly does this formula do? The dermatologist-approved mix of green tea antioxidants and Vitamins C and E, among other boosting ingredients, helps to smooth and tighten the skin for a freshly moisturized look free of cellulite and dimples. Let’s just say if it gives us one step closer to looking anything like Vergara, we’re definitely in.

Shop it: Information available upon request; nerium.com

Today's obsession is Nerium's firming body contour cream. And this is a product that I discovered by research. I wanted to know whether or not firming creams work. So I interviewed a ton of dermatologists and this is one that one dermatologist swears by. So I wanted to give it a try. I've been using it for about two months, and I've been very happy with the results. It contains caffeine and also white willow bark to help to smooth and tighten the skin. We also heard that Sophia Vergara used it to prepare her arms for her wedding, so she's obviously obsessed with it and I am too.

