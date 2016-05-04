I'm Obsessed: Nars's Summer 2016 Collection

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Summer is fast approaching and with the season's arrival will come the need to reshuffle your beauty arsenal and whip out favorites that help you achieve a consistent sun-kissed glow. For that we're turning to Nars's 2016 Summer Collection, which offers a display of limited-edition extras that are perfect for the sticky, humid days ahead of us. The full range includes eyeshadows in colorful tones (think pink, periwinkle, green, and hazelnut) along with lipsticks in bold orange red and light rose. Our go-to pick? Try the Dual-Intensity Blush in Liberation (below) for a subtle yet standout caramel rose or shimmery pink tint.

Courtesy

Shop it: $45; narscosmetics.com.

