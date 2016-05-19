I'm Obsessed: NARS' Monoi Candle

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you’re in need of a vacation but don’t have a plane ticket booked, bring the beach to your home by lighting NARS Monoi Candle. The beauty brand has taken the fragrance of their Monoi Body Oil and transformed it into a chic candle made with black wax. Even if you’ve burned it for hours, the wick leaves no visible debris, and the dark wax always looks as good as new once dried. As for the scent? Like Serrano says in the video, think a warm, tropical garden filled with white flowers that’s sure to be an instant mood booster for you or your guests. Who wouldn’t want to up their at-home fragrance level with a little paradise?

Courtesy

Shop it: $65; narscosmetics.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it