I'm Obsessed: NARS' Monoi Candle

InStyle Staff
May 19, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you’re in need of a vacation but don’t have a plane ticket booked, bring the beach to your home by lighting NARS Monoi Candle. The beauty brand has taken the fragrance of their Monoi Body Oil and transformed it into a chic candle made with black wax. Even if you’ve burned it for hours, the wick leaves no visible debris, and the dark wax always looks as good as new once dried. As for the scent? Like Serrano says in the video, think a warm, tropical garden filled with white flowers that’s sure to be an instant mood booster for you or your guests. Who wouldn’t want to up their at-home fragrance level with a little paradise? 

Courtesy

Shop it: $65; narscosmetics.com

[MUSIC] Hey guys. It's Angelique, and I wanted to show you one of my favorite candles. And this is actually by a cosmetics company. This is NARS Monoi candle. Now if you've already smelled their tinted body oil, their Monoi oil, then you already know what this smells like. And if you haven't, picture a warm tropical garden filled with white flowers. When I smell it, I get some tuber rose, I get a little gardenia, I get summer, I get beach. It makes me happy every time I light it. And when I light it, I love that the wax is black. So you're not going to see any of that debris floating on the top. And when it dries down, the candle isn't going to look dirty. I love the outer packaging. I think it looks chic in any home. I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

