I'm Obsessed: NARS Eye Shadow and Blush Pro Palettes

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

You can now have your cake and eat it too. Sure, Nars already has a stock of eye shadow and blush palettes that definitely are worth lusting over, but the mega beauty brand has finally released Nars Pro Palette, a new tool that’s bound to eliminate a bevy of your makeup conundrums. Unlike other palettes from the brand, this one is entirely customizable, meaning you can easily choose your favorite colors and fill them into distinct, personalized, and easy-to-carry eye shadow and blush holders. And while the product isn’t available until Sept. 1, we’re already practicing with similar styles (below).

Courtesy

