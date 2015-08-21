I'm Obsessed: NARS Eye Shadow and Blush Pro Palettes

Aug 21, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

You can now have your cake and eat it too. Sure, Nars already has a stock of eye shadow and blush palettes that definitely are worth lusting over, but the mega beauty brand has finally released Nars Pro Palette, a new tool that’s bound to eliminate a bevy of your makeup conundrums. Unlike other palettes from the brand, this one is entirely customizable, meaning you can easily choose your favorite colors and fill them into distinct, personalized, and easy-to-carry eye shadow and blush holders. And while the product isn’t available until Sept. 1, we’re already practicing with similar styles (below). 

Shop it: NARSissist Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow Palette, $79; narscosmetics.com

Watch the video above to see why Barfield is so excited about this release—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.

Hi guys. It's Kahlana. I'm super excited about my session today. Anyone who loves makeup will appreciate this. Nars is finally doing custom makeup palettes. They are called Nars Pro Palettes. You can customize a palette with your favorite blushes Or your favorite eyeshadows. I love makeup, and I don't like carrying around individual compacts. I like to have every thing in one place, and this allows you to do that. A lot of makeup companies have these, but now finally, one of my favorite makeup brands is doing it in ours, and I'm obsessed.

