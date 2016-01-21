I'm Obsessed: Nars’s Laguna Bronzing Powder

InStyle.com
Jan 21, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

First came Laguna Beach, and now we have Nars’s Laguna Bronzing Powder. As Serrano explains in the video above, this brown-gold mixture helps women with a fair complexion achieve the natural-looking shine that our favorite stars regularly flaunt—minus the shimmery, just-powdered look. Don’t worry; the formula is also available in Casino, a dark brown shade. So what’s so special about the bronzer? It’ll easily help anyone achieve a just-left-the beach tan. Say hello to an instant, sun-kissed look.

Courtesy

Shop it: $39; sephora.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Tangle Teezer

Watch the video above to learn how Serrano uses it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi everyone, it's Angelique. And if you, like me, have struggled with finding the perfect bronzer for your skin tone, I might have some help for you here. So if you are fair-skinned with just the tiniest hint of olive, like myself Check out NARS powder in Laguna. So what I love about it is a couple things. It does not have a lot of heavy shimmer in it. It's not going to leave bits of glitter all over your face, which is a telltale sign that that glow came from a powder. I also love the balance of colors in here. There's a little bit of brown, little bit of taupe, a little bit of warm orange, just a tad. And I love that it goes on really sheer, so you can apply it and build up to the color you want. So what I like to do is grab a medium sized brush just like this. I sweep it over the powder. Always tap off the excess, like that. And then I go in under my cheek bones. And then I apply it all the way up into the hairline. So once you do that, you're gonna get the most natural looking finish. And that is why I love NARS powder and Laguna. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!