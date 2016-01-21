I'm Obsessed: Nars’s Laguna Bronzing Powder

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

First came Laguna Beach, and now we have Nars’s Laguna Bronzing Powder. As Serrano explains in the video above, this brown-gold mixture helps women with a fair complexion achieve the natural-looking shine that our favorite stars regularly flaunt—minus the shimmery, just-powdered look. Don’t worry; the formula is also available in Casino, a dark brown shade. So what’s so special about the bronzer? It’ll easily help anyone achieve a just-left-the beach tan. Say hello to an instant, sun-kissed look.

Courtesy

Shop it: $39; sephora.com.

