I'm Obsessed: Nars Audacious Mascara 

InStyle.com
Aug 07, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

When it comes to beauty products that highlight body parts as tiny as eyelashes, it’s all in the details. That’s exactly why we’re thoroughly impressed by Nars Audacious Mascara, which is composed with over 200 bristles that help fully lengthen your lashes to achieve that bold yet naturally radiant look. As Barfield explains in the video above, the firm, spikey shape of this product works for both short and oppositely long lashes—audacious indeed. 



Shop it: $26; shop.nordstrom.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves it

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Okay, so today's obsession is Nars's new Audacious Mascara. I love this formula. It's new to the market and it's a very chubby brush. And what I really love about it are the bristles. They're firm and they're spiked and they really, really, really can separate nicely. I have very wild lashes. They're super-curly and this is kinda the only mascara I've been able to find that can really tame them. And my lashes are kinda short so they really, really stretch them out and make them look double the size that they actually are. And they're Great if you have long lashes, they're just going to make them look more dramatic. And it's a jet black formula, very easy to remove with hot water or eye makeup remover will take it right off. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

