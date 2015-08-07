I'm Obsessed: Nars Audacious Mascara 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

When it comes to beauty products that highlight body parts as tiny as eyelashes, it’s all in the details. That’s exactly why we’re thoroughly impressed by Nars Audacious Mascara, which is composed with over 200 bristles that help fully lengthen your lashes to achieve that bold yet naturally radiant look. As Barfield explains in the video above, the firm, spikey shape of this product works for both short and oppositely long lashes—audacious indeed.

Courtesy

Shop it: $26; shop.nordstrom.com.

