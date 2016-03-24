I'm Obsessed: Nails Inc’s Paint Can Spray

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

As gorgeous as the results may be, investing in some #nailart has always been a time-consuming beauty feat—until now. Nails Inc’s Paint Can Spray is an affordable, super fun-to-use tool that allows you to rapidly flash a new manicure with the simple spray of a button. Like Serrano demonstrates in the video above, simply place your hands above a surface you can easily clean or dispose of and watch your beds instantly fill with color. The adhesive formula will easily wash off your hands with soap and water, yet will firmly stay pressed onto your nails. Better yet, versions are available in pale pink, silver, and, Serrano’s favorite, bright fuchsia.

Shop it: $12; us.nailsinc.com.

Hey everyone, it's Angelique, and I am so excited to show you one of the coolest products to hit my desk. This is NAILS INC LONDON PAINT CAN, and it's basically spray on nail polish. So all you have to do is shake up the can, aim it at you hand, and spray. The formula is going to stick to your nails but with a little soap and water, it's going to wash right off your skin. It's amazing, you can get a manicure in under a minute, and it also comes in a few really beautiful shades like silver and this fuchsia pink. I have been wearing it for a couple of weeks now and I have become completely obsessed. [MUSIC]

