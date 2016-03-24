I'm Obsessed: Nails Inc’s Paint Can Spray

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

As gorgeous as the results may be, investing in some #nailart has always been a time-consuming beauty feat—until now. Nails Inc’s Paint Can Spray is an affordable, super fun-to-use tool that allows you to rapidly flash a new manicure with the simple spray of a button. Like Serrano demonstrates in the video above, simply place your hands above a surface you can easily clean or dispose of and watch your beds instantly fill with color. The adhesive formula will easily wash off your hands with soap and water, yet will firmly stay pressed onto your nails. Better yet, versions are available in pale pink, silver, and, Serrano’s favorite, bright fuchsia.

Courtesy

Shop it: $12; us.nailsinc.com.

