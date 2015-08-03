I'm Obsessed: Muji Gel Ink Pens

InStyle.com
Aug 03, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Dress your desk with Muji’s super affordable gel ink pens. Available in a rainbow of hues, these fine tip tools come in a translucent plastic shell that lets you easily see your favorite gel of choice. The fine tip technology also makes it easy to write with, meaning they not only look good, but they also get the job done.

Courtesy

Shop it: 9-colors pack, $11; amazon.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield is obsessed with them—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what else she's in love with.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Minnie and Emma Stationery

Show Transcript

Hi guys it's Kahlana. So I am super old fashion in that I love to write hand written thank you notes and I also really appreciate great pens. I'm that girl who if a friend has a great pen I will steal it. Feel bad about it at all and I always just love to shop for great pens. And I found these at a store that I love, in New York, called Mugeez. They're only $1.50 and they come in every color under the sun. And they just look great on your desk at work. They're super pretty, and they're fine tipped. So they're very easy to write with, and I'm obsessed with them. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!