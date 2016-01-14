I'm Obsessed: Moroccanoil’s Texture Clay

InStyle.com
Jan 14, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Behind every much-desired textured ‘do sits a swept under the rug product that celebrities, hairstylists, and beauty professionals everywhere return to time and time again. To achieve a finish that’s anything but flat, we suggest swiftly applying Moroccanoil’s Texture Clay. As Barfield Brown explains in the video above, this frizz-free formula provides long-lasting hold that’ll not only give your hair an extra layer of texture, but will also do so without a greasy residue. Better yet, the argan oil, shea butter, and bentonite clay mashup is also unisex, meaning you can easily convince any special man in your life to take on a new, celeb-approved style, too. 

Courtesy

Shop it: $28; moroccanoil.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.

Show Transcript

Today's obsession is Moroccan Oil's Texture Clay. So textured hair is super big right now. It's all over the runway. It's on the red carpet. It's all about that cool girl, very loose beachy texture. The problem is getting that texture is not as easy as it looks. It takes using the right products and the right technique. Some people swear by dry shampoos. Other people swear by texturizing spray. I personally love this textured clay from Moroccan Oil. And what's great about this clay is it has a matte finish, so it does not leave your hair greasy at all. All I do is take my fingertips, run it across the clay, and then run my fingertips together and literally juts put my hands in my hair and shake it around. Take the ends, kind of piece it out, and it really just breaks up my hair, gives it a very piecey look that still looks polished, but it gives that natural finish as well. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!