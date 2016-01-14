I'm Obsessed: Moroccanoil’s Texture Clay

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Behind every much-desired textured ‘do sits a swept under the rug product that celebrities, hairstylists, and beauty professionals everywhere return to time and time again. To achieve a finish that’s anything but flat, we suggest swiftly applying Moroccanoil’s Texture Clay. As Barfield Brown explains in the video above, this frizz-free formula provides long-lasting hold that’ll not only give your hair an extra layer of texture, but will also do so without a greasy residue. Better yet, the argan oil, shea butter, and bentonite clay mashup is also unisex, meaning you can easily convince any special man in your life to take on a new, celeb-approved style, too.

Shop it: $28; moroccanoil.com.

