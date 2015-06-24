I'm Obsessed: Molton Brown's Rhubarb and Rose Soap and Lotion 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Nothing awakens your skin and senses like an invigorating dose of rich fragrance in the morning. For Barfield, the ingredients for a fresh jump-start to each day is found in Molton Brown’s Rhubarb and Rose bath and body products, the latest from the brand’s line of beauty essentials. Created from a mix of rhubarb, mandarin, grapefruit, vanilla, and rose, the scent’s exotic smell can easily be slathered on with your choice of a bath and shower gel, hand wash, body lotion, or hand lotion. The multi-layered product is perfect for anyone who only douses perfume on lightly, and it lasts throughout the day.

Courtesy

Shop it: Molton Brown Rhubarb & Rose hand wash, $28; neimanmarcus.com. Hand lotion, $34; neimanmarcus.com. Bath & shower gel, $30; neimanmarcus.com. Body lotion, $42; neimanmarcus.com.

