I'm Obsessed: Minnie and Emma Stationery 

Jun 22, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Sending a thank-you note to a well deserving friend, colleague, or close one is an elegant gesture alone. So why not elevate your message one step further by opting for custom, personalized stationery? Minnie and Emma offers just that. As Barfield explains, the New York-based gifting and correspondence company has a bountiful selection of notes and cards you can design with various color combinations, typography, and paper quality. For Barfield, it’s the simple gold leaf design with monogrammed initials on a thick paper stock that did the trick. To boot, they also create customizable labels and graphic stickers for iPhone and iPad cases and bright, printed notebooks. Is it time to order in bulk? Yes, please.   

Shop it: multi-patterned stationery, all $60; minnieandemma.com

Watch the video above to see why Barfield loves the brand—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what she's obsessed with next. 

Hi guys. So everyone appreciates a hand written thank you note and I, personally, obsess over stationary. So I recently discovered this amazing stationary brand on Instagram called Minnie & Emma and they make amazing designs. Everything from thing that are very quirky to things that are very elegant and I, personally, really love their gold leaf design. So I ordered it a few months ago. And it came and it's so gorgeous. It's very simple. My initials monogrammed on a very thick paper stock, but it's in gold, so it looks really nice and elegant. And I've been sending them out as thank you notes. And I've been getting so many comments that it's really nice and beautiful.

