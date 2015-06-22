I'm Obsessed: Minnie and Emma Stationery 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Sending a thank-you note to a well deserving friend, colleague, or close one is an elegant gesture alone. So why not elevate your message one step further by opting for custom, personalized stationery? Minnie and Emma offers just that. As Barfield explains, the New York-based gifting and correspondence company has a bountiful selection of notes and cards you can design with various color combinations, typography, and paper quality. For Barfield, it’s the simple gold leaf design with monogrammed initials on a thick paper stock that did the trick. To boot, they also create customizable labels and graphic stickers for iPhone and iPad cases and bright, printed notebooks. Is it time to order in bulk? Yes, please.

Courtesy

Shop it: multi-patterned stationery, all $60; minnieandemma.com.

Watch the video above to see why Barfield loves the brand—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what she's obsessed with next.

