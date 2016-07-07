I'm Obsessed: The Mindful Mom-to-Be

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If we had a nickel for every time we've heard an expectant mom say she wished her newborn came with a manual, we'd be rich. And according to Barfield Brown, The Mindful Mom-to-Be might be just the next best thing. The book—written by doula and pregnancy coach Lori Bregman—includes everything from nutritional advice to meditation techniques for both mom and baby. Above, get the scoop on why Barfield Brown considers it a must-have for every modern mama.

Courtesy

Shop it: $13; amazon.com.

