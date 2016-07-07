I'm Obsessed: The Mindful Mom-to-Be

InStyle Staff
Jul 07, 2016 @ 11:00 am

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If we had a nickel for every time we've heard an expectant mom say she wished her newborn came with a manual, we'd be rich. And according to Barfield Brown, The Mindful Mom-to-Be might be just the next best thing. The book—written by doula and pregnancy coach Lori Bregman—includes everything from nutritional advice to meditation techniques for both mom and baby. Above, get the scoop on why Barfield Brown considers it a must-have for every modern mama.

Courtesy

Shop it: $13; amazon.com.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi guys. It's Kahlana. So I am pregnant and due to have a baby girl very soon. And my friend, Kelly Rowland, recommended me to her doula, Laurie Bergman. And Laurie works with celebrities like Molly Sims, Kristen Bell, Kelly Rowland and she just has a wealth of knowledge when preparing for child birth. So she has launched a book called The Mindful Mom To Be. And this book has truly been my Bible throughout my pregnancy. It has everything from meditation tips to exercises to check lists and what to pack in your hospital bag. Anything you need to know, it's in this book and I have literally flipped through the pages and just read it more than once because it's that good and it's really helping me prepare for what I'm about to experience. So I recommend this book to any mother who is expecting or anyone who is planning to have a baby at some point. I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

