I'm Obsessed: Milk Makeup's Cooling Water

InStyle.com
Apr 27, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Milk Studios’s foray into the beauty world met much success and we can’t help but cheer the newly-minted brand’s selection of alternatives to pricier staples. Specifically, Milk Makeup’s Cooling Water offers an instant layer of fresh-out-the-shower cool the minute you dab its gel-like formula onto your skin. So how does it work? The seawater and caffeine-infused stick replenishes your skin’s moisture with one simple stroke. It's housed within a small translucent shell and will add a pop of color to your day, thanks to its seafoam tint.

Shop it: $24; sephora.com.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So today's obsession is from a fairly new makeup line called Milk Makeup. I love the entire collection, but there's this one product in particular that I'm really obsessed with. It's right here it's called Cooling Water. Now this product is great for those days where you wake up and you feel like your eyes just look Terrible and you need something to give them a boost. It has a cooling sensation. It contains sea water and caffeine for firming. And it's really easy to use. It's a stick and you just take it and run it directly Onto your skin and it gives you an instant boost. I love that it's really small and tidy, you can tuck it in your purse. And I really like to use it after a long flight. [MUSIC]

