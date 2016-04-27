I'm Obsessed: Milk Makeup's Cooling Water

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Milk Studios’s foray into the beauty world met much success and we can’t help but cheer the newly-minted brand’s selection of alternatives to pricier staples. Specifically, Milk Makeup’s Cooling Water offers an instant layer of fresh-out-the-shower cool the minute you dab its gel-like formula onto your skin. So how does it work? The seawater and caffeine-infused stick replenishes your skin’s moisture with one simple stroke. It's housed within a small translucent shell and will add a pop of color to your day, thanks to its seafoam tint.

Courtesy

Shop it: $24; sephora.com.

