I'm Obsessed: Maybelline's Lip Studio Color Blur Lip Pencils 

Next time you step a foot inside your local drug store make sure to nab Maybelline’s Lip Studio Color Blur cream matte lip pencil. For just under $10, this affordable beauty tool comes in 10 vivid, diverse shades and also serves two purposes. On one end, the handheld product features a pencil that allows you to easily apply your color of choice while the other end’s rounded smudging pad helps distribute the liquid for a much more lived-in, natural look. As Barfield explains in the video above, celebrity makeup artists love to use this same process on some of InStyle’s favorite cover subjects. Talk about the ultimate camera-ready trick.  

Courtesy (4)

Shop it: (left to right) My My Magenta; Plum, Please; I'm Blushing!; Orange Ya Glad, $8.99; ulta.com.

[MUSIC] Hi, guys, it's Kiwanis. I am always looking for a great drugstore find, something that's very easy to use, inexpensive and great quality. And my current obsession is Maybelline's ColorBlur Matte Lip Pencils. And this product is genius because it's double-sided. So one side, you get your cream matte color. And then your other side is a smudger. And what the smudger is gonna do, is really help to diffuse the lip color, so it looks lived in and much more natural. So, what I see on set here, at Instyleshoes, is that a makeup artist will give one of our cover girls a nice bold lip. And then use their fingers, Press it into the lip color to diffuse the look. So this is gonna give you that same effect with the smudger and it comes in ten gorgeous shades. My personal favorite is one called my my magenta, it's a purple-ish moth color and I'm gonna show you how it looks. [BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

