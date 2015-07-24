I'm Obsessed: Maybelline's Lip Studio Color Blur Lip Pencils 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Next time you step a foot inside your local drug store make sure to nab Maybelline’s Lip Studio Color Blur cream matte lip pencil. For just under $10, this affordable beauty tool comes in 10 vivid, diverse shades and also serves two purposes. On one end, the handheld product features a pencil that allows you to easily apply your color of choice while the other end’s rounded smudging pad helps distribute the liquid for a much more lived-in, natural look. As Barfield explains in the video above, celebrity makeup artists love to use this same process on some of InStyle’s favorite cover subjects. Talk about the ultimate camera-ready trick.

Shop it: (left to right) My My Magenta; Plum, Please; I'm Blushing!; Orange Ya Glad, $8.99; ulta.com.

