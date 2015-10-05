I'm Obsessed: Marc Jacob's No. 20 Plush Eye Shadow Palette 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Designer Marc Jacobs knows exactly how to make a girl dazzle, but you don’t need to meet the talent IRL to emulate your favorite runway-inspired look. The former Louis Vuitton creative director’s Style Eye-Con No. 20 Plush Eye Shadow palette is a beauty tool that can quickly help you simplify your go-to makeup routine. Inside of a rounded-edge portable package, you’ll find 20 shades of metallic, matte, sheen, and classic eye shadows (18 of which are entirely new) that range from baby pink to slate blue and “cabernet glitter.” And we’re also in love with its oversize mirror that's perfect for last-minute touch ups.

Shop it: $99; sephora.com.

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So my obsession today is this gorgeous eyeshadow pallet from Mark Jacobs Beauty. And anyone who loves eyeshadow, will love this pallet. You can have a complete field day with it. It comes with 20 colors, everything from matte neutral colors to shimmery vibrant colors. Pinks and blues, some browns and neutrals, and I love the texture of this shadow. It goes on really nice and smooth, but it also comes in this very nice pallet, this nice and sheik, lacquer black, very sheik, and it slips right into your bag, but also it has this very big mirror. Sometimes you get eyeshadow pallets and all you can see if your eyes but you can't really see your whole face. This you can see you're whole face. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

