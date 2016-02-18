I'm Obsessed: Marc Jacobs Beauty Ultra-Skinny Lash Discovering Mascara

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Marc Jacobs will debut his fall 2016 collection on Thursday and while we simply can't wait for new designs from the beloved American designer, there’s something else Jacobs-approved we’ve been enjoying immensely. Jacobs’s Feather Noir Ultra-Skinny Lash Discovering Mascara both lengthens and defines, quickly turning unruly lashes into gorgeously curled and stylized ones. The extra skinny brush ensures each and every lash is coated, resulting in a look that’s far from boring.

Courtesy

Shop it: $24; marcjacobsbeauty.com.

Get the look as featured on InStyle editor Kahlana Barfield Brown: Tiffany T Square Bracelet, sterling silver, $975; tiffany.com. Tiffany T Wrap Ring, $2,300; tiffany.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Bobbi Brown's Eye Opening Mascara

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.