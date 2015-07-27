I'm Obsessed: MAC and Giambattista Valli's Matte Lipstick

Finally, you don’t have to sift through a dozen unopened black-bottled lipsticks to find the shade that perfectly captures your style. The floral-inspired packaging behind the MAC and Giambattista Valli lipstick collection is entirely colored with one of the five matte hues (from pale white pink to rich yellow red) available from the line, making it especially easy to pop on. It’s Valli’s couture-like, French glamour that’ll also elevate your look to the next level. The elegant products from this buzzed-about, limited-edition collaboration are definitely hard to track down—the lip sticks are currently sold out—but while we wait for more, we’re still applying the line’s crystal glaze gloss for a moisturizing glow. 

Shop it: Giambattista Valli for MAC Crystal Glaze Gloss, $23; maccosmetics.com.

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So today's obsession is MAC's new lipstick collection with designer Giambattista Valli and it was inspired by his love of florals. It's a collection of five matte lipstick shades and they range from a powdery pink to a deep vampy red and what I love about them most is that they're full coverage. A few swipes and you're good to go. But also the packaging is very unique. It's the same color as the lipstick. So what you see on the outside is what you get on the inside. And my favorite color is one called Matte Tats and I'm gonna show you what it looks like on. [BLANK_AUDIO] So I kinda just layer it on. [BLANK_AUDIO] And voila, the perfect summer pink. [MUSIC]

