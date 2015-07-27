I'm Obsessed: MAC and Giambattista Valli's Matte Lipstick

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Finally, you don’t have to sift through a dozen unopened black-bottled lipsticks to find the shade that perfectly captures your style. The floral-inspired packaging behind the MAC and Giambattista Valli lipstick collection is entirely colored with one of the five matte hues (from pale white pink to rich yellow red) available from the line, making it especially easy to pop on. It’s Valli’s couture-like, French glamour that’ll also elevate your look to the next level. The elegant products from this buzzed-about, limited-edition collaboration are definitely hard to track down—the lip sticks are currently sold out—but while we wait for more, we’re still applying the line’s crystal glaze gloss for a moisturizing glow.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Shop it: Giambattista Valli for MAC Crystal Glaze Gloss, $23; maccosmetics.com.

Watch the video about to see which shade is Barfield's favorite—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what she's obsessed with next.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Maybelline's Lip Studio Color Blur Lip Pencils