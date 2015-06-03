I'm Obsessed: M2Malletier's Amor Fati Clutch

Jun 03, 2015 @ 3:45 pm

What’s the key ingredient any investment piece must have? Versatility. So we tasked InStyle’s Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield with the job of rummaging through piles of designer handbags in search of the one that is both functional and adorable. In the video above, Barfield explains why M2Malletier’s Amor Fati clutch is her latest obsession. The grey and blue calf leather clutch not only feels “buttery,” as Barfield describes it, but also features a timeless element that has become the brand’s signature: the gold handle.

Courtesy

Shop it (from top, L-R): M2Malletier’s Amor Fati in glossed crocodile with leather lining, $3,753; fwrd.comM2Malletier’s Amor Fati in cloud, $1,885; net-a-porter.com. M2Malletier’s Amor Fati in black, $1,885; net-a-porter.com. M2Malletier’s Amor Fati in ivory-and-black, $1,876; fwrd.com

Hey guys it's kilana and today my obsession is this M2 malletier bag I love it I just think it's so chique and it's tiny and I'm really into light weight bags right now and this one is still big enough my keys, my wallet, and my cellphone it has this really nice buttery leather and it comes in cool color combinations and the story behind the designers is super fun it's these two girls who are both Columbian They went to fashion school at Parsons together and came together to create this accessories line. And, I just think it's timeless. I can wear it as a shoulder bag. I can wear it as a cross body. I can take the strap off and wear it as a clutch, and I love this gold bar. I think it's super chic, and it really elevates it. I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

