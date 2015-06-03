I'm Obsessed: M2Malletier's Amor Fati Clutch

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

What’s the key ingredient any investment piece must have? Versatility. So we tasked InStyle’s Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield with the job of rummaging through piles of designer handbags in search of the one that is both functional and adorable. In the video above, Barfield explains why M2Malletier’s Amor Fati clutch is her latest obsession. The grey and blue calf leather clutch not only feels “buttery,” as Barfield describes it, but also features a timeless element that has become the brand’s signature: the gold handle.

Courtesy

Shop it (from top, L-R): M2Malletier’s Amor Fati in glossed crocodile with leather lining, $3,753; fwrd.com. M2Malletier’s Amor Fati in cloud, $1,885; net-a-porter.com. M2Malletier’s Amor Fati in black, $1,885; net-a-porter.com. M2Malletier’s Amor Fati in ivory-and-black, $1,876; fwrd.com.

Watch the video above to see how versatile the bag truly is—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what Barfield loves next.

