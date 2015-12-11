I'm Obsessed: LuMee's LED Light Phone Cases

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Hollywood A-listers may be accustomed to snapping their fingers and having a glam team prepare them for the cameras in an instant, but don’t think leading beauties like Kim Kardashian don’t have a few tricks up their sleeves when it’s time to ride solo. So what’s the secret to the perfect selfie? Great lighting. And that’s precisely why LuMee’s phone cases are an ideal gift for the Instagram-obsessed friend in your life. Available in a range of colors (think rose gold, black, hot pink, and mint) for the iPhone 5, 5s, 6, 6 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy s6 and Galaxy s5, this tool features an LED light on both sides of the case that provides a radiant shine for your image. Simply turn the rechargeable switch on and prepare to ‘gram.

Courtesy

Shop it: iPhone 6 LuMee Case, $55; lumeecase.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Essence's Beauty Box

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves the product—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.