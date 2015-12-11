I'm Obsessed: LuMee's LED Light Phone Cases

Dec 11, 2015 @ 12:15 pm

Hollywood A-listers may be accustomed to snapping their fingers and having a glam team prepare them for the cameras in an instant, but don’t think leading beauties like Kim Kardashian don’t have a few tricks up their sleeves when it’s time to ride solo. So what’s the secret to the perfect selfie? Great lighting. And that’s precisely why LuMee’s phone cases are an ideal gift for the Instagram-obsessed friend in your life. Available in a range of colors (think rose gold, black, hot pink, and mint) for the iPhone 5, 5s, 6, 6 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy s6 and Galaxy s5, this tool features an LED light on both sides of the case that provides a radiant shine for your image. Simply turn the rechargeable switch on and prepare to ‘gram.

Shop it: iPhone 6 LuMee Case, $55; lumeecase.com.

[MUSIC] Today I'm sharing a product that I'm really obsessed with. It's the Lumee phone case. And if you've ever wondered how celebrities always get that perfect selfie, this might be the reason why. So, this phone case is genius because it is lined with LED light around the rim. It was designed by a professional photographer and it really gives you that perfect lighting every time you take the photo. Whether it's in the daytime or it's at night. It comes in multiple colors and sizes for both the iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy. But I als love it because it doubles as a flashlight. So if it's late outside and dark and you can't find something in your purse, all you have to do is press the button and you can find it. [MUSIC]

