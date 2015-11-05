I'm Obsessed: L’Oreal Paris’s Visible Lift CC Eye Concealer

They say the eyes are the windows to the soul, and that’s perhaps why they’re also one of the trickiest body parts to keep refreshed. To combat dark, unwanted undereye circles and the puffiness that comes with exhaustion, we’ve found the perfect solution: L’Oreal Paris’s Visible Lift CC Eye Concealer. As Serrano explains in the video above, this smooth, easy to dab on beauty editor favorite instantly revitalizes the area around your eyes and also helps achieve a youthful glow. Available in three shades (fair, light, and medium), the concealer also rids fine lines and has anti-aging benefits.

Courtesy

Shop it: $9.99; ulta.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector

Watch the video above to see how Serrano applies it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.