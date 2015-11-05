I'm Obsessed: L’Oreal Paris’s Visible Lift CC Eye Concealer

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

They say the eyes are the windows to the soul, and that’s perhaps why they’re also one of the trickiest body parts to keep refreshed. To combat dark, unwanted undereye circles and the puffiness that comes with exhaustion, we’ve found the perfect solution: L’Oreal Paris’s Visible Lift CC Eye Concealer. As Serrano explains in the video above, this smooth, easy to dab on beauty editor favorite instantly revitalizes the area around your eyes and also helps achieve a youthful glow. Available in three shades (fair, light, and medium), the concealer also rids fine lines and has anti-aging benefits.

Shop it: $9.99; ulta.com

[MUSIC] Hi guys. It's Angelique and one of the questions I get asked the most is, how do I cover my dark circles? I totally get it. And that is why I wanted to tell you about one of my favorite concealers. It's L'Oreal Visible Lift CC Eye Concealer. Now I know you might be thinking that you need a really thick concealer to cover everything up. But, one of the reasons I love this formula is that it's really thin. So, first of all, the applicator has a roller ball on top. Which, if you stick it in the refrigerator, it gets really cold. And when you apply it, it'll help bring down puffiness. So that's a plus right there. But, if you see how thin the formula is That means that you can actually apply it over and over again underneath the eye. That's what I do. I just keep layering it on, and then you tap it in to blend it. It blends in so easily it just sinks into your skin. So, not only do I get good coverage when I first apply it, but I also re-apply this during the day. I just go around my eyes. I put a little on my lids, too. I tap it to blend it in. And my circles I'm telling you they disappear. [MUSIC]

