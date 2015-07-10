 I'm Obsessed: L'Oreal's Infallible Pro-Last Nail Color  

Jul 10, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

These days, it’s not easy to pencil in at least an hour for a mani-pedi session. L’Oreal has virtually encapsulated the spa into a bottle with the brand’s Infallible Pro-Last Nailcolor, which offers a two-step solution to quickly applying a nail color of your choice along with a custom-tinted top coat. Available in 18 shades that run across the rainbow’s spectrum, the chip and scruff resistance product is also lightweight, portable, and inexpensive.

Courtesy (3)

Shop it: $9.99; lorealparisusa.com

[MUSIC] Hi, guys, it's Kahlana. So my obsession today is L'Oreal's Infallible ProLast Nail Color. And I actually learned about this product through L'Oreal's celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik. And he's the man behind J-Lo's gorgeous nails. And what I love about this is that it's double-sided. So you have one side that has your nail color, and the other side has your top coat which is so tidy and easy just to throw into a bag, but what's even better is that the brush is actually very large so all it takes is a few strokes and it fully covers your nails. Pop it back on, put your top coat on and you're good to go.

