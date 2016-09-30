I'm Obsessed: Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast

Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 30, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

Eager to give your hair supermodel-esque body without the use of a round brush or blow dryer? Pick up Living Proof's new volumizer. The Full Dry Volume Blast formula uses special molecules that expand on contact with your hair, immediately creating a fuller, thicker appearance that lasts for days. If you notice your strands getting a little flat, scrunch your hands through your roots to reactivate the product, or as our beauty director Angelique Serrano likes to do, apply another layer. The volumizer is super lightweight, so it's easy to layer, and won't leave behind a stiff, crunchy texture. Hit play on the video above to see how she likes to use it.

courtesy

Shop it: $29; sephora.com.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hey, everyone. It's Angelique. And I am always looking for ways to bring body to my superfine hair. And I am loving this new product from Living Proof. It's called Full Dry Volume Blast. And as you might have guess, it's a volumizer. But, you can use it on dry hair. What it does is, release tiny spheres that adhere to your strands and actually create space between the strands. With just a few sprays you are going to get instant body and lift. Now, you can scrunch throughout the day to kind of reactivate the particles and revive the body that you built earlier. Or you can do what I do and just keep reapplying through out the day. Its truly weightless, you're not going to see any greasy results from it. It gives you a bitchy, full texture that I absolutely love. I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

