I'm Obsessed: Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Eager to give your hair supermodel-esque body without the use of a round brush or blow dryer? Pick up Living Proof's new volumizer. The Full Dry Volume Blast formula uses special molecules that expand on contact with your hair, immediately creating a fuller, thicker appearance that lasts for days. If you notice your strands getting a little flat, scrunch your hands through your roots to reactivate the product, or as our beauty director Angelique Serrano likes to do, apply another layer. The volumizer is super lightweight, so it's easy to layer, and won't leave behind a stiff, crunchy texture. Hit play on the video above to see how she likes to use it.

courtesy

Shop it: $29; sephora.com.

