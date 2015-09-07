I'm Obsessed: Live the Process Sportswear 

Sep 07, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Despite their endless comfort, leggings aren't the most fashion-forward piece to sport to the gym and onto the street. But thanks to Live the Process, everyone’s favorite body-hugging go-to will have you scoring “best dressed” points during your next workout. Yes, the leggings are particularly stylish thanks to an asymmetric leaf-print design and a folded over waistband, but the American brand also creates, tops, jackets, T-shirt, shorts, outerwear, and other designer-like pieces that can easily be worn to not just break a sweat, but also to run those necessary errands. Say goodbye to your drab athletic gear and hello to chic weekend warrior.

Shop it: asymmetric leggings, $73; livetheprocess.com.

Watch the video above to see how Barfield styles her favorite designs—and visit instyle.com/videos for more our our finds.

Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So, I love fitness. I work out all the time, and I'm always on the hunt for stylish workout clothes that don't look overly sporty. So my new obsession is a line called Live the Process. It's an American made luxury active wear line and what I love about their designs is that they have abstract patterns but they're done in neutral colors so they're easy to mix and match and I think they look very classic. I'm wearing three of the pieces right now. And what I think is great is that although I can workout in them, I can also run errands after leaving the gym and I still feel stylish. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

