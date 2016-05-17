I'm Obsessed: Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder Translucsent

InStyle Staff
May 17, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Have you been searching for a way to get your eye makeup to stay put throughout the day? Look no further than Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder Translucent. This lightweight powder sets makeup with a velvet finish that also smooths signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles, all while going on completely undetected. Serrano’s favorite technique for using this product comes courtesy of a pro-tip she picked up. Shake a generous amount of powder into the cap then use a sponge to pile on the powder under each eye. Finish the rest of your makeup and then gently sweep away the powder using a blush brush. This powder and eye-opening trick are definitely worthy of becoming a regular part of your beauty arsenal.

Courtesy

Shop it: $35; net-a-porter.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] So one of the biggest issues I have with my makeup is making sure that my eyeliner and my mascara don't wind up halfway down my cheek by the end of every day. I've tried several tricks to get this to stop happening. I've switched out my eyeliners to make them waterproof. I have switched out my concealers and it never quite took care of the problem. Until recently. I spoke with a make up artist who shared this trick with all of us beauty editors. And it involved translucent powder. So of course I had to get my favorite one. This is Laura Mercier's Loose setting Powder. It;s really lightweight, it's completely sheer and it it works perfectly for this technique. So what I was told to do, Was to take translucent powder, and quite a bit of it, and put it into a little container. So I usually just the cap. [BLANK_AUDIO] And once I sprinkle it into the cap, I then take a sponge, and I scoop it out, and I set the powder underneath each eye, underneath my lower lashes, really closely. And I pile it on. So don't be shy if you're doing this at home now. Just keep putting it on, putting it on almost until you get little wells of translucent powder on your, underneath your eyes. So you let it sit for a few minutes, finish up the rest of your makeup And then when you're ready to remove it, do so with a brush brush. Just sweep away the rest of trances and powder. I have tried this trick and my makeup does not move. It keeps everything in place. I'm obsessed with the technique as well as with this patter. [MUSIC]

