I'm Obsessed: Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder Translucsent

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Have you been searching for a way to get your eye makeup to stay put throughout the day? Look no further than Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder Translucent. This lightweight powder sets makeup with a velvet finish that also smooths signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles, all while going on completely undetected. Serrano’s favorite technique for using this product comes courtesy of a pro-tip she picked up. Shake a generous amount of powder into the cap then use a sponge to pile on the powder under each eye. Finish the rest of your makeup and then gently sweep away the powder using a blush brush. This powder and eye-opening trick are definitely worthy of becoming a regular part of your beauty arsenal.

Courtesy

Shop it: $35; net-a-porter.com.

RELATED: I’m Obsessed: Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.