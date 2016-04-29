I'm Obsessed: Lancôme's Juicy Shaker Lip Oil

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

What if applying your favorite shade of lipstick was as fun as taking a sip of your go-to cocktail? Well, that’s sort of what the folks at Lancôme have achieved with the Juicy Shaker Pigment Infused Bi-Phased Lip Oil. Bottled within a mini two-tone container that looks like a cocktail shaker, this oil adds a boost of color to your day while applying a light layer of shine that’s not sticky and feels like a balm. Available in 20 shades, the product contains peach kernel, sweet almond, cranberry, and Muscat rose oil that makes the formula so soothing.

Shop it: $21; lancome-usa.com.

Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So today's obsession is Lancome's new juicy shaker lip oils. So I used to wear juicy tubes back in high school and I loved them. They were really my go to lip product but this is completely different. It's definitely much more sophisticated. And what I love about it is that there's true innovation. They have the moisturization of a lip balm but the shine of a lip gloss, and they're super fun to use. They come in this packaging that looks like a cocktail shaker and you actually need to shake it up to activate it really to blend the oil with the pigment And they're full of great oils. They have everything from apricot oil to hydrate and almond oil to condition. They come in 20 shades. My personal favorite is this one here it's called berry and love and it's a plum shade that looks good on all skin tones. [MUSIC]

