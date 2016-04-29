I'm Obsessed: Lancôme's Juicy Shaker Lip Oil

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

What if applying your favorite shade of lipstick was as fun as taking a sip of your go-to cocktail? Well, that’s sort of what the folks at Lancôme have achieved with the Juicy Shaker Pigment Infused Bi-Phased Lip Oil. Bottled within a mini two-tone container that looks like a cocktail shaker, this oil adds a boost of color to your day while applying a light layer of shine that’s not sticky and feels like a balm. Available in 20 shades, the product contains peach kernel, sweet almond, cranberry, and Muscat rose oil that makes the formula so soothing.

Courtesy

Shop it: $21; lancome-usa.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.