I'm Obsessed: Lancôme's Miracle Cushion Foundation

While foundation (and perhaps a slab of eyeliner) may often be the only product you need to kick-start your day, nothing is more frustrating than smudged, uneven makeup as a result of your on-the-go routine. So how can you be sure to apply your base seamlessly time after time? Available in 11 diverse shades, Lancôme’s Miracle Cushion Foundation does just that. Sealed inside a tight circular compact, the beauty cure-all looks just like other regular compact foundations. However, unlike most, this one contains a fluid foundation, which is released from a soft, sponge-like pad that easily spreads onto an applicator pad designed for smooth application and dewy, natural finish. 

Shop it: $46.50; sephora.com.

Watch the video above to see why Barfield is in love with the foundation—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what she’s obsessed with next. 

[MUSIC] Hi, guys. It's Kahlana. Today's obsession is Lancome's new Miracle Cushion Foundation. I absolutely love this product. It's genius. It's a liquid foundation, but in a compact, so it's much easier to apply and easier to travel with. And the compact has an air tight seal So it keeps the formula fresh so it won't dry out. It comes in 11 shades. And the finish is very dewy and nice and natural and perfect for summer. [MUSIC]

