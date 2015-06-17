I'm Obsessed: Lancôme's Miracle Cushion Foundation

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

While foundation (and perhaps a slab of eyeliner) may often be the only product you need to kick-start your day, nothing is more frustrating than smudged, uneven makeup as a result of your on-the-go routine. So how can you be sure to apply your base seamlessly time after time? Available in 11 diverse shades, Lancôme’s Miracle Cushion Foundation does just that. Sealed inside a tight circular compact, the beauty cure-all looks just like other regular compact foundations. However, unlike most, this one contains a fluid foundation, which is released from a soft, sponge-like pad that easily spreads onto an applicator pad designed for smooth application and dewy, natural finish.

Courtesy

Shop it: $46.50; sephora.com.

Watch the video above to see why Barfield is in love with the foundation—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what she’s obsessed with next.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Chantelle Sports Bras