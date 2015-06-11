I'm Obsessed: Lancome's Contour and Highlighter Stick 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you walk into any public restroom and find a line of women standing in front of the mirror sucking their cheeks inward, don't be surprised. These ladies are doing the "duck face" in an effort to create their best contoured cheekbones. The makeup trend has taken the beauty world by storm, especially with fan-favorites like Kim and Khloe Kardashian often showing off the look on Instagram. 

In the video above, Barfield offers solid advice and explains why Lancome’s Le Duo Contour and Highlighter Stick is every girl’s dream come true. Available in five shades, the double-sided product comes with a matte color on one side and a shimmery hue on the opposite.

Courtesy (3)

Shop it: $36 each; sephora.com

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So, contouring is such a big beauty trend right now. There's a ton of YouTube videos, a ton of makeup palettes, and it's all very confusing to the average person. So Lancome has these new gorgeous contour and highlight sticks that I am obsessed with. It really simplifies the process. One side is a beautiful matte color and the other side is a shimmery color. So a easy trick to find your cheekbone line is to do a duck face. Take the matte color along that line And the shimmery color above that. Blend the matte color upward, and the shimmery color downward, and there you have your contour.

