I'm Obsessed: Lancôme's Génifique Eye Youth Activating Eye Concentrate 

InStyle Staff
May 16, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

If you have trouble remembering to apply eye cream every day, you’re not alone. Luckily, Angelique Serrano has found a product that will help you improve your memory: Lancôme's Génifique Eye Youth Activating Eye Concentrate. This cream truly does it all. The moisturizing formula hydrates the delicate eye area, antioxidants protect skin for UV rays, and salicylic acid acts as an exfoliator to slough away dead skin cells. As Serrano explains in the video above, what sets Lancôme's concentrate apart is its unique hybrid cream-gel texture that feels cool immediately upon contact, and allows it to effortlessly glide onto skin. Talk about an instant eye-opener. 

Courtesy

Shop It: $67; lancome-usa.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it

[MUSIC] Hey everyone, so I will admit that I am not the greatest when it comes to remembering to wear eye cream everyday. But I have got a lot better ever since I started using this eye concentrate from Lancome. It's from their Genifique line, and it has all the thing your eye cream should have in it. It has moisturizers. It has anti-oxidants, which are going to protect your skin cells from UV damage. And it also has salicylic acid, and that helps exfoliate and get rid of the dead cells on the surface. But what really sold me was the texture. Now this texture is actually a cream gel hybrid It feels cooling right on contact. It glides right over your skin, it settles in a couple of seconds and when you put makeup on it's not going to pill, which is always kind of annoying with Some heavier eye creams. So once I started using it I miraculously started remembering more often to wear my eye cream. I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

