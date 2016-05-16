I'm Obsessed: Lancôme's Génifique Eye Youth Activating Eye Concentrate 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you have trouble remembering to apply eye cream every day, you’re not alone. Luckily, Angelique Serrano has found a product that will help you improve your memory: Lancôme's Génifique Eye Youth Activating Eye Concentrate. This cream truly does it all. The moisturizing formula hydrates the delicate eye area, antioxidants protect skin for UV rays, and salicylic acid acts as an exfoliator to slough away dead skin cells. As Serrano explains in the video above, what sets Lancôme's concentrate apart is its unique hybrid cream-gel texture that feels cool immediately upon contact, and allows it to effortlessly glide onto skin. Talk about an instant eye-opener.

Courtesy

Shop It: $67; lancome-usa.com.

