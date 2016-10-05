I'm Obsessed: Lancôme Grandiôse Eyeliner

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

A killer cat eye is a makeup staple, but mastering the perfect feline flick is no easy feat, to say the least. Luckily, InStyle’s beauty director Angelique Serrano has found just the product to help liquid eyeliner novices and pros alike out there. Lancôme’s Grandiôse Eyeliner has a bendable applicator that allows you to click its tip to get the perfect angle so that you can quickly (and easily) draw on a straight line. To find out all the details about this game-changing product, along with Serrano’s tips and tricks for applying eyeliner, hit play on the video above.

Shop it: $32; sephora.com.

