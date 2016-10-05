I'm Obsessed: Lancôme Grandiôse Eyeliner

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

A killer cat eye is a makeup staple, but mastering the perfect feline flick is no easy feat, to say the least. Luckily, InStyle’s beauty director Angelique Serrano has found just the product to help liquid eyeliner novices and pros alike out there.  Lancôme’s Grandiôse Eyeliner has a bendable applicator that allows you to click its tip to get the perfect angle so that you can quickly (and easily) draw on a straight line. To find out all the details about this game-changing product, along with Serrano’s tips and tricks for applying eyeliner, hit play on the video above.

Shop it: $32; sephora.com

[MUSIC] One of the questions I still get asked the most is, how do you apply liquid eye liner? Now, I have a lot of tricks that I tell my friends and one of them is to apply your mascara first so your lashes get a little stiff and you can lean the brush on them as you create your line. But now I can add to my list of tricks I'm going to tell everyone to use Lancome Grandiose eye liner. Now what I love about this formula other than the very glossy very budge proof liquid formula is the fact that the applicator brush bends. So all you have to do is click the tip and you get the perfect angle to apply. So if you park your arm on table or desk and lean in, you can see, you hold it like a pencil and. And apply it so quickly, so easily. So, if you love cat eyes as much as I do, you definitely have to get your hands on Grandeuse. [MUSIC]

