I'm Obsessed: Lafco's Duchess Peony Body Soap and Lotion

Nothing beats the smell of freshly bloomed flowers, so you can’t blame us for wanting to douse ourselves in the natural, alluring fragrance of a plant as beautiful as the peony. Thanks to Lafco’s new life of body soap and lotion, rubbing petals all over won’t be necessary. The fragrance company, which specializes in home scents, recently launched a line of 12 body and bath products and it’s their Duchess Peony body soap and cream that we’re relentlessly lathering on. The wash is composed of an olive oil base that leaves a smooth, hydrating feel while the cream perfectly leaves behind notes of Peonies and Camellia.

Shop it: body cream, $35, netaporter.com; body soap, $30, netaporter.com.

