I'm Obsessed: Lafco's Duchess Peony Body Soap and Lotion

Nothing beats the smell of freshly bloomed flowers, so you can’t blame us for wanting to douse ourselves in the natural, alluring fragrance of a plant as beautiful as the peony. Thanks to Lafco’s new life of body soap and lotion, rubbing petals all over won’t be necessary. The fragrance company, which specializes in home scents, recently launched a line of 12 body and bath products and it’s their Duchess Peony body soap and cream that we’re relentlessly lathering on. The wash is composed of an olive oil base that leaves a smooth, hydrating feel while the cream perfectly leaves behind notes of Peonies and Camellia. 

Shop it: body cream, $35, netaporter.com; body soap, $30, netaporter.com.

So Lafco is one of my favorite apothecary stores here in New York and they also have a store in Dallas and one in Los Angeles. And I think they make the most incredible scents. They do scented candles, they do home fragrances, but I'm reallly loving their scented body line that they just launched. It's a collection of scents. I love a scent called, Duchess Peonies It smells like a fresh bouquet peonies which is my favorite flower. But also the formulas are what are incredible. The body lotion isn't sticky at all and the body wash is olive oil based. So it's really hydrating on the skin It's great for yourself, or it's great for a hostess gift.

