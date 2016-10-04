I'm Obsessed: La Prairie Cellular Radiance Blush 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Every once in a while a product comes around that’s worth the splurge. For InStyle’s beauty director Angelique Serrano, it’s La Prairie’s Cellular Radiance Cream Blush. What makes this blush so special? The formula is packed with skin nourishing vitamins A, C, and E, and silica, which absorbs excess oil for a radiant, never shiny finish. Serrano’s favorite shade is Peach Glow, which delivers a believable wash of color that looks like your own skin rather than caked on makeup. To find out more about Serrano’s favorite blush, hit play on the video above.

courtesy

Shop it: $70; nordstrom.com.

