I'm Obsessed: La Mer’s The Lifting Eye Serum 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series highlighting the best beauty products out there. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools we can't get enough of.

Glowing beauties like Kate Hudson and Chrissy Teigen are known for their fascination with all things La Mer. Considering the two stars have flawless skin, we decided to officially hop on board. That’s why La Mer’s The Lifting Eye Serum is amongst our favorite beauty elixirs. The luxurious formula comes with a miniature applicator that easily allows you to smear a drop of the serum around the eye area each morning and evening. The results lead to a freshly rested, naturally radiant shine. Prepare to look as rejuvenated as ever. Sleep, who needs sleep?

Shop it: $240; cremedelamer.com.

