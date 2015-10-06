I'm Obsessed: La Mer’s The Renewal Oil Potent Elixir

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

You can now comfortably face your fear of adding oil into your daily beauty routine thanks to La Mer’s The Renewal Oil Potent Elixir. Compromised of the brand’s beloved Miracle Broth, a pinch of this revitalizing formula helps maintain your skin’s natural glow and also provides a dose of anti-aging benefits. The oil, which is primarily formulated for the face but can be used elsewhere, also includes hints of sesame and eucalyptus and can be easily blended with your go-to moisturizer or serum.

Courtesy

Shop it: $240; shop.nordstrom.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Marc Jacob's No. 20 Plush Eye Shadow Palette

Watch the full video above to learn why Barfield loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our beauty finds.