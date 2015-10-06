I'm Obsessed: La Mer’s The Renewal Oil Potent Elixir

Oct 06, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

You can now comfortably face your fear of adding oil into your daily beauty routine thanks to La Mer’s The Renewal Oil Potent Elixir. Compromised of the brand’s beloved Miracle Broth, a pinch of this revitalizing formula helps maintain your skin’s natural glow and also provides a dose of anti-aging benefits. The oil, which is primarily formulated for the face but can be used elsewhere, also includes hints of sesame and eucalyptus and can be easily blended with your go-to moisturizer or serum. 

Shop it: $240; shop.nordstrom.com.

[MUSIC] Hi, guys. It's Kahlana. My obsession today is a product from one of my favorite skin care brands, Lumiere. It's their new Renewal Oil Potent Elixir. I love face oils. I like to use them alone in the summertime, and I like to combine them with my moisturizer in the fall and winter. And, I feel like it just gets my skin nice and hydrated. This product is amazing, it contains La Mer's signature miracle bras, which is an ingredient found in all their products. But, it also has a ton of essential oils. It has sesame, and also eucalyptus. And it doesn't leave your skin super greasy. A lot of times people are scared when they hear the word oil, but it doesn't leave your skin greasy at all. As you can see, I'll just put a little dot on the back of my hand. Rub it in. And it absorbs right into the skin. And a little goes a long way. It leaves my skin with a really nice glow, especially under makeup. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

