I'm Obsessed: La Mer Perfecting Treatment

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

In need of a moisturizer that really does it all? Look no further than La Mer's Perfecting Treatment—one product that truly lives up to its title. The infusion of La Mer's patented Miracle Broth acts as a one-two punch to tackle dryness and fine lines, while doing double duty to fade age spots. To boot, the light-diffusion technology used in the mix blurs over imperfections and enlarged pores, not unlike your favorite Instagram filter. As InStyle Beauty Director Angelique Serrano notes in the video above, a small amount blended over your makeup can instantly revive your look and smooth over any foundation creases. Hit play to find out all the reasons why you should add this staple to your skincare arsenal, stat.

Shop it: $240; nordstrom.com

[MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] Hey guys, it's Angelique and I am so excited to talk to you about La Mer's the Perfecting treatment. I actually think it is a perfect treatment that I use so many different ways, throughout the day. And the first way you can use it is in place of your moisturizer. It had hydrators and different sea algaes so you're going to get hydration and ant-oxidant protection. You can also use it instead of your regular primer. Put it on before your makeup and your going to see that your foundation and your makeup all goes on much more smoothly over top. But, my favorite way to use this sort of gel-cream hybrid, is to put it on my face halfway through the day. So, when my makeup is on, its looking a little dry, flaky. I'll just dab some of this over my face. It settles into the skin in seconds and it just wakes things up. It gives the surface a really pretty plump dewy texture. Sometimes I'll do this is I'm going out after work, I'll just apply some all over my face. Just turns the lights back on in complexion. And that is why I have become obsessed. [MUSIC]

