I'm Obsessed: La Mer Perfecting Treatment

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

In need of a moisturizer that really does it all? Look no further than La Mer's Perfecting Treatment—one product that truly lives up to its title. The infusion of La Mer's patented Miracle Broth acts as a one-two punch to tackle dryness and fine lines, while doing double duty to fade age spots. To boot, the light-diffusion technology used in the mix blurs over imperfections and enlarged pores, not unlike your favorite Instagram filter. As InStyle Beauty Director Angelique Serrano notes in the video above, a small amount blended over your makeup can instantly revive your look and smooth over any foundation creases. Hit play to find out all the reasons why you should add this staple to your skincare arsenal, stat.

Shop it: $240; nordstrom.com.

RELATED: I’m Obsessed: Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne To-Go Treatment

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.