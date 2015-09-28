I'm Obsessed: L’Oreal Paris’s Voluminous Superstar Mascara 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

The secret to achieving that mysterious shine our favorite beauties flash on the red carpet is found in the details. Yes, overstated confidence and a killer gown do the trick, but L’Oreal Paris’s Voluminous Superstar Mascara helps turn heads, too. So what’s behind the beloved handheld tool? The brand’s two-in-one mascara easily allows you to first apply a white primer that thickens each lash and then seamlessly blends with a black fiber mascara formula, which jumps right off an eyelash curl-shaped brush for optimal volume. Consider yourself camera ready, ASAP.

Shop it: $10.99; ulta.com.

