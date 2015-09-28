I'm Obsessed: L’Oreal Paris’s Voluminous Superstar Mascara 

InStyle.com
Sep 28, 2015 @ 4:45 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

The secret to achieving that mysterious shine our favorite beauties flash on the red carpet is found in the details. Yes, overstated confidence and a killer gown do the trick, but L’Oreal Paris’s Voluminous Superstar Mascara helps turn heads, too. So what’s behind the beloved handheld tool? The brand’s two-in-one mascara easily allows you to first apply a white primer that thickens each lash and then seamlessly blends with a black fiber mascara formula, which jumps right off an eyelash curl-shaped brush for optimal volume. Consider yourself camera ready, ASAP.

Courtesy

Shop it: $10.99; ulta.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves this tool—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.

Show Transcript

Today's obsession is a new version of a cult classic. Loreal's Voluminous Mascara is the go to mascara by every single celebrity makeup artist I know when they want that red carpet full long lash. Well now Loreal's launching a new version of this mascara. It's called Voluminous Superstar. And this is a two step mascara So the way it works is, it's dual sided. So the first step is going to be to apply this white primer, coat your lashes with it and it's going to help to build volume. Then you follow with the black side, and this side has fibers and this is what's going to help to stretch your lashes, and it also has a curved brush that helps to give you that curl that you want. I also love this mascara because it comes in different colors of black. So if you want an intense black, you can go with that. And if you want a lighter black, they have a shade called black brown, which is a softer version. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

