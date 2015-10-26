I'm Obsessed: By Kilian’s Voulez-Vous Coucher Avec Moi Fragrance

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Whatever their secret, the French have a keen sense of style. But you don’t have to travel across the pond to unlock that Parisian je ne sais quoi thanks to By Kilian’s Voulez-Vous Coucher Avec Moi fragrance. Housed inside an elegant black and gold bottle, the sumptuous scent is compromised of a floral mix of neroli, gardenia, and sandalwood that lasts well into the evening. And while the spray is enough of a reason to hit “add to cart,” we’re also itching to get our hands on the acrylic snake-motif clutch that houses it. As Barfield suggests in the video above, slip the perfume into its case, or simply sport the accessory for your next celebratory evening.

Courtesy

Shop it: $285; saksfifthavenue.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Charlotte Tilbury's Filmstar Bronze and Glow

Watch the video above to learn by Barfield loves the fragrance—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our beauty finds.