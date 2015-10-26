I'm Obsessed: By Kilian’s Voulez-Vous Coucher Avec Moi Fragrance

InStyle.com
Oct 26, 2015 @ 1:15 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Whatever their secret, the French have a keen sense of style. But you don’t have to travel across the pond to unlock that Parisian je ne sais quoi thanks to By Kilian’s Voulez-Vous Coucher Avec Moi fragrance. Housed inside an elegant black and gold bottle, the sumptuous scent is compromised of a floral mix of neroli, gardenia, and sandalwood that lasts well into the evening. And while the spray is enough of a reason to hit “add to cart,” we’re also itching to get our hands on the acrylic snake-motif clutch that houses it. As Barfield suggests in the video above, slip the perfume into its case, or simply sport the accessory for your next celebratory evening.

Courtesy

Shop it: $285; saksfifthavenue.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Charlotte Tilbury's Filmstar Bronze and Glow

Watch the video above to learn by Barfield loves the fragrance—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our beauty finds.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I'm super excited about today's obsession because it's a fragrance that I've been wearing for the past month and I can't get enough of. It's by Kilian's New Voulez-Vous Coucher Avec Moi scent. Super sexy and sensual a mix of neroli, gardenia and sandalwood, but here's the kicker The fragrance is housed in this gorgeous clutch bag. So you can carry it in this bag with your lip gloss and your keys. Or you can leave the scent at home and just carry this bag out on a night out. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!