I'm Obsessed: Kiehl's and Solange Knowles's Charitable Concentrate 

Not only do Solange Knowles’s Instagram snaps reveal that the singer-songwriter has a knack for art, but they also showcase her flawless, blemish-free skin and what appears to be a soft, philanthropic personality. Enter Kiehl’s Powerful Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate, a wrinkle preventing, vitamin C-packed formula that has also teamed up with Knowles to give back. Starting next month, proceeds from each sale of the solution will be directed towards Son of a Saint, 14 Plus NYC, and DonorsChoose.org, three organizations that benefit education and the betterment of our youth. Better yet? The star designed the sleek, multi-colored box, which contains the product—a perfectly stylish bang for your charitable buck.

Courtesy

