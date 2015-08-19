I'm Obsessed: Kiehl's and Solange Knowles's Charitable Concentrate 

Aug 19, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Not only do Solange Knowles’s Instagram snaps reveal that the singer-songwriter has a knack for art, but they also showcase her flawless, blemish-free skin and what appears to be a soft, philanthropic personality. Enter Kiehl’s Powerful Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate, a wrinkle preventing, vitamin C-packed formula that has also teamed up with Knowles to give back. Starting next month, proceeds from each sale of the solution will be directed towards Son of a Saint, 14 Plus NYC, and DonorsChoose.org, three organizations that benefit education and the betterment of our youth. Better yet? The star designed the sleek, multi-colored box, which contains the product—a perfectly stylish bang for your charitable buck. 

Shop it: 1.7 oz, $60; 2.5 oz, $79; nordstrom.com.

Watch the video above to learn why else Barfield loves this tool that gives back—and visit instyle.com/videos to see what else we're in love with.

Hi guys, it's Kahlana. Today's obsession is all about philanthropy. Kiehl's partner with Solange, who designed this beautiful limited edition packaging for their powerful strength line reducing concentrate. And a portion of the proceeds of this product, starting in the month of September, will go to three organizations Donorschoose.org, Fourteen Plus, and Son of a Saint. All organizations to support education and empowerment programs for kids. Not only is the cause amazing but also the packaging is beautiful. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

