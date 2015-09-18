I'm Obsessed: Kenzoki's Cream with a Sheen 

Sep 18, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Kenzo rapidly reentered the fashion dialogue several years ago when punchy, graphic designs and a Tiger printed sweatshirt appeared in nearly every street style photograph imaginable. Now, the Paris-based fashion brand has once more wowed us with a freshly released line of beauty products dubbed Kenzoki. So what’s our favorite find? Kenzoki’s pink-tinted Cream with a Sheen is a rich, lotus flower-infused elixir that helps keep your skin smooth, even, and glowing—try not becoming hooked. 

Shop it: $49; sephora.com.

[MUSIC] Hi, everyone, I'm Angelique. And I am so excited about Kenzo's new skincare line. It's called Kenzo Ki, and I am calling out the cult classic right now. It's called cream with a sheen, and that's exactly what it is. It's a cream that leaves the most beautiful glowy sheen on your skin. So yes, it has everything that comes in your regular moisturizer. It has hydrators, it has vitamins, but why I really love it is that it also has light reflectors. And they leave this iridescent, dewy, almost pinkish glow on your skin, which I absolutely love. And you can wear this underneath your makeup. But a lot of times I just wear it alone. Especially on the weekends. When I don't feel like doing a fullface of makeup. This is just enough to give my skin a little extra something. [MUSIC]

