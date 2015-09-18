I'm Obsessed: Kenzoki's Cream with a Sheen 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Kenzo rapidly reentered the fashion dialogue several years ago when punchy, graphic designs and a Tiger printed sweatshirt appeared in nearly every street style photograph imaginable. Now, the Paris-based fashion brand has once more wowed us with a freshly released line of beauty products dubbed Kenzoki. So what’s our favorite find? Kenzoki’s pink-tinted Cream with a Sheen is a rich, lotus flower-infused elixir that helps keep your skin smooth, even, and glowing—try not becoming hooked.

Shop it: $49; sephora.com.

