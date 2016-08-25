I'm Obsessed: Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Illuminating Primer

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Who says you have to sacrifice your makeup's staying power for a lit-from-within glow? Juice Beauty's Phyto-Pigments Illuminating Primer combines the best of both by infusing its stay-put formula with a shot of iridescent shimmer. The naturally-derived ingredients used in the mix are safe for every skin type, and thanks to the addition of organic glycerin and coconut alkanes, your complexion stays hydrated all day. Of course, that ethereal finish it imparts is an added bonus. Even primer isn't part of your daily routine, this is the one product that just might convert you. Hit play on the video above to find out why.

Shop it: $36; ulta.com.

