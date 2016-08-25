I'm Obsessed: Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Illuminating Primer

Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 25, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Who says you have to sacrifice your makeup's staying power for a lit-from-within glow? Juice Beauty's Phyto-Pigments Illuminating Primer combines the best of both by infusing its stay-put formula with a shot of iridescent shimmer. The naturally-derived ingredients used in the mix are safe for every skin type, and thanks to the addition of organic glycerin and coconut alkanes, your complexion stays hydrated all day. Of course, that ethereal finish it imparts is an added bonus. Even primer isn't part of your daily routine, this is the one product that just might convert you. Hit play on the video above to find out why.

Shop it: $36; ulta.com.

[MUSIC] Now primer isn't a product I would typically use every day but I have been loving this new formula from Juice Beauty. This is their phyto-pigment illuminating primer. And this is a line that is based in natural ingredients. So it has cold pressed oils, has a lot of anti-oxidants, which are going to protect your skin cells And in this particular primer, it does not contain any silicones. But it's still going to give you a really beautiful glide on the skin. Now it will make your makeup last hours longer without creasing. But I actually love wearing it all on its own. So after moisturizer, I'll just apply a bit to my face, rub it in, For a really pretty dewy finish. So whether you use it by itself or couple it for a big night out, you should definitely check out this formula. [MUSIC]

