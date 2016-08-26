I'm Obsessed: Josie Maran Surreal Skin Argan Finishing Balm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Found: your new daily moisturizer, which can double as a dewy highlight with careful placement. Any beauty buff worth her Clarisonic brush knows just how hydrating the smallest amount of argan oil can be, and supermodel-turned-entrepreneur Josie Maran has harnessed its power for her product line, which spans from makeup to skin and body care. Her Surreal Skin Argan Finishing Balm is our latest obsession—good-for-you ingredients aside, we're loving how the subtle shimmer adds a Valencia filter-esque radiance to a bare complexion. Watch the video above to see how InStyle beauty director Angelique Serrano likes to use it.

Shop it: $36; sephora.com.

