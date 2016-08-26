I'm Obsessed: Josie Maran Surreal Skin Argan Finishing Balm

Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 26, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Found: your new daily moisturizer, which can double as a dewy highlight with careful placement. Any beauty buff worth her Clarisonic brush knows just how hydrating the smallest amount of argan oil can be, and supermodel-turned-entrepreneur Josie Maran has harnessed its power for her product line, which spans from makeup to skin and body care. Her Surreal Skin Argan Finishing Balm is our latest obsession—good-for-you ingredients aside, we're loving how the subtle shimmer adds a Valencia filter-esque radiance to a bare complexion. Watch the video above to see how InStyle beauty director Angelique Serrano likes to use it.

Shop it: $36; sephora.com.

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Angelique and I wanna to show you a brand new moisturizer that I just discovered from Josie Maran. This is her surreal skin argan finishing balm. Now you can absolutely replace your daily moisturizer with it if you want. It has 100% natural argan oil and it also has [UNKNOWN] butter. So you are going to feel really Hydrated, it's going to soften your skin. And it also has niacinamide, which is a type of B vitamin, and that strengthens the surface of your skin, the skin barrier. So if you're using this in the winter months, when your skin is getting really chapped and kind of assaulted by the elements, this is gonna keep your skin barrier really strong. I actually love using it though as a part of my makeup routine. So when I finish putting on my makeup I will dab a little of this on my cheekbones and maybe a little on my brow bones for a gorgeous glow. It actually has luminizing particles in it that give beautiful iridescent sort of reflective sheen to it So whether you use it as a highlighter or a hydrater I definitely recommend you check it out. [MUSIC]

