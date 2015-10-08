I'm Obsessed: John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Beyond Smooth Frizz Primer

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

When we know there’s no room to let frizz rain on our beauty parade, we turn to John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Beyond Smooth Frizz Immunity Primer. The under $10 texturizing liquid is a straight-forward, no-frills tool that simply uses a blend of coconut oil and non-silicone ingredients that magically tames and softens any out-of-line locks. As Barfield suggests, it’s best to apply the primer to damp hair immediately after washing it. Say goodbye to frizz!

Courtesy

Shop it: $8.99; target.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Frame Denim Flare Jeans

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves this product—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.