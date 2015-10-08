I'm Obsessed: John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Beyond Smooth Frizz Primer

Oct 08, 2015 @ 4:15 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

When we know there’s no room to let frizz rain on our beauty parade, we turn to John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Beyond Smooth Frizz Immunity Primer. The under $10 texturizing liquid is a straight-forward, no-frills tool that simply uses a blend of coconut oil and non-silicone ingredients that magically tames and softens any out-of-line locks. As Barfield suggests, it’s best to apply the primer to damp hair immediately after washing it. Say goodbye to frizz! 

Shop it: $8.99; target.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves this product—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites. 

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is from John Frieda's Frizz Ease line, it's the Beyond Smooth Frizz-immunity primer. I love this product, because I have super, super frizzy hair. I was looking for a product to control the frizz, so I went to the drug store and I found this product. A, it's only $10 so it's such a steal. And B, it really, really works. You apply it to your hair right after you wash it, to damp hair, and then you style it as you normally would. And it contains olive oil [UNKNOWN] and at patented complex to really help to seal the cuticle. I've been using it and I absolutely love it, and it works wonders. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

