I'm Obsessed: Jimmy Choo's Illicit Fragrance 

InStyle.com
Aug 27, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Slipping into any pair of Jimmy Choo pumps immediately makes you feel like a British beauty as elegant as Kate Middleton. But now there's a new way for you to enter the brand’s illustrious world: simply spritz on Illicit, the latest fragrance from their designer collection. Available in a silver-topped bottle that looks just like a sparkling chandelier, the scent smells of rich ginger, rose, jasmine, and honey-amber. As Barfield suggest, this is the perfect way to welcome fall with new zest.

Shop it: 2 oz. bottle, $85; macys.com.

[MUSIC] Hey guys, it's Kahlana. So fall is quickly approaching, and for me that means it's time to find a new fragrance. Obviously, it's nice to have a signature scent. But, I also think it's nice to discover new ones. So, one of my new favorite scents for fall is Jimmy Choo's new Elicit It's beautiful. It's a composition of ginger, rose, jasmine, amber, sandalwood. I love this scent because it can take you nicely from day to evening. It's elegant and edgy. [MUSIC]

