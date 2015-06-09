I'm Obsessed: Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Though we wish we had endless time to pamper ourselves each day, the reality is that our morning rituals are typically narrowed down into a super speedy routine. So how, exactly, are you supposed to make sure to properly moisturize (and hydrate) the skin before you run out the door? The solution lies in one heavenly blue bottle. Rather than wait to hop out of the shower and dry, Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer, which contains with a variety of oils like coconut and Monoi, allows you to begin the moisturizing process on wet skin. This means you can reduce the time it takes to get read and also prevent any unwanted residue from remaining on the skin.

Courtesy

Shop it: Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer with Refreshing Coconut Oil, $7.99; ulta.com.

Watch the video above to see exactly how Barfield applies the formula—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what she’s obsessed with next.

