I'm Obsessed: Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer 

InStyle.com
Jun 09, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Though we wish we had endless time to pamper ourselves each day, the reality is that our morning rituals are typically narrowed down into a super speedy routine. So how, exactly, are you supposed to make sure to properly moisturize (and hydrate) the skin before you run out the door? The solution lies in one heavenly blue bottle. Rather than wait to hop out of the shower and dry, Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer, which contains with a variety of oils like coconut and Monoi, allows you to begin the moisturizing process on wet skin. This means you can reduce the time it takes to get read and also prevent any unwanted residue from remaining on the skin.

Shop it: Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer with Refreshing Coconut Oil, $7.99; ulta.com

[MUSIC] Okay, so working as a beauty editor over the years, I have interviewed so many dermatologists. And they all say the best way to keep your skin hydrated throughout the day is to apply your body moisturizer to wet skin right after you get out the shower. And the problem with that is that it usually feels very uncomfortable, it feels kinda slimy, and it doesn't feel like it's absorbing into your skin at all. Well however, now Jergens is launching this new Wet Skin Moisturizer, and it really works. It's formulated specifically to blend with water, and I've been trying it, I've been using it for the last few days, and I'm obsessed with it. But I'm going to show you how it works with a little demonstration, using a bowl of water. I'm gonna dip my hand into the water. Then I'm just gonna dab a little bit off. Put a little bit of the moisturizer in my hand and then rub my hands together. So it's done. My skin feels like silk and i's super moisturized. Usually I don't like light moisturizers at all. I go for a thicker formula but this is lightweight and it gets the job done

