I'm Obsessed: Jen Atkin x Chloe + Isabel Hair Accessories

InStyle Staff
Oct 03, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of. 

Good hair accessories can take a hairstyle to the next level, but jewelry-esque pieces can be hard to find, not to mention pricey. Meet Jen Atkin x Chloe + Isabel’s hair accessories collection.

The jewelry brand teamed up with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin who’s behind the styles of your favorite stars like Gigi Hadid and the Kardashians, to name a few, to create a stylish line of hair accessories that are also completely affordable. Available in yellow gold, rose gold, or silver finishes the collection offers something for everyone regardless of your style including barrettes, combs, and Serrano’s favorite: a bun cuff. Hit play on the video above to find out all details about the line, including how Serrano wears her go-to piece.

courtesy

Shop it: $45; chloeandisabel.com

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] So I am a bit picky when it comes to hair accessories. I tend to want pieces that look like jewelry for my hair. And I usually like pieces from Colette Malouf and Jennifer Bayer. But they can get a bit pricey. So that is one of the reasons I was so excited to find this line from jewelry designer, Chloe and Isabel. They teamed up with hairstylist Jen Atkin. You might have heard of her. She's doing a lot of work with the Kardashians these days. She has done an incredible job with this line of accessories. They have really unique pieces, like these combs that double as pins. Different barettes, little wishbone like bobby pins, and all of the pieces are under $30. Up or around that range, so really affordable. And they come in different finishes, like yellow gold, silver, and rose gold. One of my favorite pieces is the bun cuff. So you might be seeing this now no your feeds. All you have to do is take the pin out. Place this around your bun or your top knot or even your ponytail and clip it from behind. We have literally been fighting over this piece in the office. But you definitely have to check out the whole line and find your favorite. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!