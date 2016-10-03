I'm Obsessed: Jen Atkin x Chloe + Isabel Hair Accessories

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Good hair accessories can take a hairstyle to the next level, but jewelry-esque pieces can be hard to find, not to mention pricey. Meet Jen Atkin x Chloe + Isabel’s hair accessories collection.

The jewelry brand teamed up with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin who’s behind the styles of your favorite stars like Gigi Hadid and the Kardashians, to name a few, to create a stylish line of hair accessories that are also completely affordable. Available in yellow gold, rose gold, or silver finishes the collection offers something for everyone regardless of your style including barrettes, combs, and Serrano’s favorite: a bun cuff. Hit play on the video above to find out all details about the line, including how Serrano wears her go-to piece.

courtesy

Shop it: $45; chloeandisabel.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.